Patrol: Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injury In Overnight Crash On Highway 252

MINNEAPOLIS () — A 34-12 months-previous Minneapolis lady suffered daily life-threatening injuries early Monday morning in a crash on Highway 252 in the north metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred all around one:15 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center. Portion of the highway was closed for a number of hrs as crews worked to clear the scene.

The lady was driving a van with 4 passengers, 3 of which have been little ones, when she misplaced handle and hit barriers on each sides of the highway.

Investigators say a six-12 months-previous lady in the car or truck suffered a small damage in the crash. The rest of the passengers have been unharmed.

The driver was not sporting a seatbelt and had been consuming prior to the crash, investigators say. Emergency crews brought her to North Memorial Healthcare Center for remedy.