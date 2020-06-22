organizations urge UN chief to blacklist Saudi coalition

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

In a letter to the secretary-standard launched Monday, the organizations stated they had been “deeply disappointed and troubled” by the de-listings and “dismayed” at the disparities among info in his yearly report on youngsters in armed conflict launched a week in the past and his choices on the blacklist.

“The report found the Saudi-led coalition was responsible for killing or maiming 222 children in Yemen in 2019,” the letter stated. “Yet the coalition was de-listed from the report’s annexes, citing a `sustained significant decrease’ in casualties during the year and progress in implementing a memorandum of understanding that was signed in March of last year.”

Similarly, it stated the Myanmar military was de-listed for recruiting and employing youngsters “while the report found that the Tatmadaw was responsible for eight cases of new recruitment and 197 cases of use in 2019.”

