Oppo A11k with 4230mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and more – Mobiles News

BBK-owned smartphone brand Oppo has launched a new price range smartphone — Oppo A11k — in India. Mumbai-primarily based retailer Mahesh Telecom had posted the picture of the smartphone along with the cost to reveal the launch. Later on on, the handset also grew to become accessible on the net as well.

Oppo A11k cost and availability

The Oppo A11k has been launched at Rs eight,990 and is currently listed on

Amazon in two colour possibilities of Deep Blue and Flowing Silver. The handset is anticipated to grow to be accessible in the offline industry quickly.

Individuals who want to acquire the handset from Amazon, they can get a 10% instantaneous price reduction whilst generating the acquire utilizing an SBI card. Interested consumers can also get an exchange price reduction of up to Rs seven,900 in spot of an outdated handset. Also, there are no-expense EMI possibilities accessible on choose cards.



Oppo A11k specs

Operating on ColorOS six.one-primarily based on Android 9 out of the box, the Oppo A11k smartphone delivers a show of six.two-inch HD+ display of 720×1520 resolution and 19:9 factor ratio.

The Oppo A11k smartphone comes powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor with IMG GE8320 GPU. On the storage front, the gadget delivers up to 2GB RAM and 32GB inner storage. For individuals who want more, they can set up a microSD card of up to 256GB as effectively.

For imaging duties, the Oppo A11k has a dual-camera setup on the back. The major camera is a 13MP sensor coupled with a 2MP sensor. The rear camera setup delivers AI-primarily based capabilities this kind of as filters, AI beautification, bokeh, HDR, dazzle shade mode. On the front, consumers get a 5MP sensor. Selfie lovers also get entry to artificial intelligence (AI) powered Beautification mode

Backed by a 4230mAh battery, the Oppo A11k is claimed to provide a speak-time of 45 hrs and standby time of 450 hrs.