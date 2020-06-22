Online eating disorder ‘trigger’ crack-down call

Social media firms will need to do far more to police hazardous material about eating problems, say campaigners.

Folks impacted by the concern say also generally materials they come across on the web is a set off for problems this kind of as anorexia or bulimia.

Psychological overall health campaigner James Down mentioned there is “lack of transparency” on how material is targeted at end users.

The eating disorder charity Beat mentioned it desired to see “real people” hunting for probably hazardous movies, and taking them down.

If you have any considerations about troubles linked to eating problems, you can discover help and info right here.