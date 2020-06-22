Nursing Homes Receive ‘Unusable’ Gowns, Gloves And Masks From FEMA – Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas () – From plastic gowns that search like trash bags to gloves as well modest for most grownup hands, nursing houses making an attempt to guard their residents say some of the private protective products sent by the Federal Emergency Management Company has been “unusable.”

FEMA promised to present two weeks’ really worth of gowns, gloves, surgical masks and eye safety for 15,000 nursing houses across the county.

In a video posted on Facebook by FEMA final month, the government company touted its energy exhibiting photos of nursing houses staff in complete entire body protective gowns, N95 masks, and encounter shields.

The video also incorporates a testimonial from Sister Joseph Beutler of Tiny Sisters of the Bad who stated she was ‘grateful” and “thrilled” with the PPE shipment from FEMA.

But quite a few other nursing houses say the shipments from FEMA have been disappointing.

“It’s been nothing short of a disaster,” stated Katie Sloan, CEO of LeadingAge, an association of nonprofit companies of aging companies. “Nursing homes are certainly not getting what they were promised.”

In accordance to information offered by FEMA to the 11 I-Crew, much more than one,100 nursing houses in Texas acquired a PPE shipment.

Some North Texas nursing houses stated they have been grateful for what they acquired, whilst other folks stated considerably of what they acquired was unusable. Nonetheless other folks stated they have not acquired anything at all in spite of FEMA’s information.

Officials with the Very good Samaritan Society stated most of what their two Denton nursing houses, Lake Forest and Denton Village, acquired is unusable.

The gloves, just about all further modest, came stuffed in zip lock bags devoid of any labels. The gowns seem as if scissors have been applied to minimize out the head hole. Meanwhile, the masks have thin cotton mesh for the ear loops that nursing property officials say usually tear triggering the masks to fall off.

“I wouldn’t say we are disappointed as much as we are confused,” stated Melissa Steffan, regional vice president for the Very good Samaritan Society. “We appreciate FEMA for the effort to help but what’s at question is the usefulness of it. Most of what we received is unusable.”

FEMA stated all of the products meets market certification.

An company spokesperson stated nursing houses “may not be familiar” with the kind gowns sent and will be sharing an instruction video about suitable use with nursing houses.

Dr. Noah Marco, chief health care officer at the Los Angeles Jewish Property, stated blaming these who get the job done at nursing houses is “insulting.”

“FEMA’s attempt to divert the appropriate public scrutiny that occurred from them sending embarrassingly unusable equipment and blame the clinicians who work in nursing homes is inappropriate and insulting,” he stated.

In addition, in accordance to an audio recording receive of the I-Crew, a substantial ranking FEMA official advised a group of nursing houses 1000’s of expired masks have been sent to nursing houses by the U.S. Division of Overall health and Human Companies.

“They just kind of carte blanche shipped them all out and then, unfortunately, they were received by individuals,” stated Col. Brian Kuhn, the FEMA official overseeing the shipments. “It was just one of things, and I’ll be honest, that kind of slipped through the cracks that probably should have never gone out.”

For months nursing houses have voiced worries about the lack of obtainable PPE.

As COVID-19 deaths in nursing houses attain much more than 50,000, quite a few stated they concern their worries are falling on deaf ears.

Sloan stated, “We have been pleading for months for a federal response – a coordinated response and plan for distributing PPE and testing to nursing homes around the country. It is absolutely essential and we haven’t gotten it.”

LeadingAge sent Vice President Mike Pence a letter urging him to consider swift action ahead of the up coming round of PPE is sent to nursing houses.

The 2nd shipment is set to go out on Wednesday.