Nothing Bundt Cakes Temporarily Closed In Pasadena, Rosemead After Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nationwide bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes has temporarily closed two San Gabriel Valley areas following personnel examined beneficial for COVID-19.

In accordance to Eater Los Angeles, the Texas-primarily based franchise closed the doors at their Pasadena and Rosemead areas following and worker at every examined beneficial for the virus.

It was not promptly confirmed when the areas would reopen.

Final week, 4 well-liked Orange County eating places have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The doors have been locked final Wednesday at HQ Gastropub in Huntington Seaside, The Boiling Crab close to South Coast Plaza in Santa Ana, as effectively as Javier’s and A Restaurant in Newport Seaside.

CBS2’s Michele Gile confirmed that 3 of the 4 closures are relevant to COVID-19 situations identified inside the worker ranks.