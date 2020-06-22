North Texas WWII Veteran Surprised With 100-Car Salute On 100th Birthday – Dallas / Fort Worth

KELLER, Texas () – Glenn Lacy, a very decorated Planet War II veteran and volunteer for Baylor Scott & White, turned 100 many years previous on Monday.

Lacy served as a Master Sergeant and Crew Chief for the United States Air Force, flying 72 missions through WWII, earning a Bronze Star.

For the previous 17 many years, Lacy has been a volunteer at Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine as a greeter.

Nevertheless, due to the coronavirus, Lacy has not been capable to depart his house, or report to the hospital.

As a guy who has invested his existence functioning to make his nation and neighborhood much better, pals and family members needed to honor him on his major day.

Dubbed the “100-Car Salute,” Lacy’s pals, family members and colleagues decorated 100 autos and drove by for a socially distant shock celebration.

Officials from the City of Keller, the United States Air Force, and Baylor Scott and White presented him with certificates of honor, although his neighbors gifted him a flag flown in his honor at the State Capitol.

“I wasn’t really expecting something this great,” Lacy mentioned. “All the attention! My friends, and neighbors and relatives and it’s tremendous, something that I will always remember and cherish.”