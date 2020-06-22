Noose Found In NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace’s Garage

NASCAR has confirmed that a noose was observed in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace — the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top rated circuit.

Given that the Black Lives Matter motion sparked protests across the nation, Wallace rallied to have the Confederate Flag banned from the venues and occasions — and NASCAR took action.

But a lot of NASCAR supporters have been unhappy about the banning of the flag. NASCAR stated that they are launching an investigation into the noose incident.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR’s statement go through. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

Wallace also issed a statement to his social media slamming the racist incident. He stated that he is “incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”