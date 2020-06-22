Noose Found In NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace’s Garage

NASCAR has confirmed that a noose was observed in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace — the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top rated circuit.

Given that the Black Lives Matter motion sparked protests across the nation, Wallace rallied to have the Confederate Flag banned from the venues and occasions — and NASCAR took action.

