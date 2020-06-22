Noname Explains Why She Will Keep ‘Song 33’ Online Though Expressing Regret Over It

Instagram

The Chicago rapper is believed by several to be employing her Madlib-created single as her response to J. Cole’s shade on his controversial song ‘Snow on Tha Bluff’.

–

Noname is backtracking what was believed to be her clapback at J. Cole for shading her on his controversial song, “Snow on Tha Bluff”. 3 days following releasing her new single, “Song 33,” the Chicago rapper expressed her regret for taking a jab at her fellow MC, but insisted to retain the song on the net for a precise cause.

Giving her apology by way of Twitter on Sunday, June 21, the 28-yr-previous very first tweeted, “i’ve been thinking a lot about it and i am not proud of myself for responding with song 33. i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond.” She even more admitted, “my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused.”

In a observe-up tweet, Noname then explained why the Madlib-created single will stay on the net. “madlib killed that beat and i see there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words so i’m leaving it up but i’ll be donating my portion of the songs earnings to various mutual aid funds,” she declared. “black radical unity.”

Noname expressed her regret in excess of her release of ‘Song 33’.

The drama among Noname and Cole sprung up on June 16 following Cole launched his song that seemingly criticized her for calling out her peers in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota. “She mad at the celebrities, low key I be thinkin’ she talking bout me,” components of his lyrics read through, “But s**t, it’s something about the queen tone that’s botherin’ me.”

Several have been rapid to criticize him for his song’s lyrics, prompting him to clarify, “I love and honor her as a leader in these times.” He extra, “She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a n***a like me just be rapping.”

Noname herself dropped “Song 33” two days later on. In her a single-minute and 9-seconds track, she appeared to hit back by rapping, “He really bout to write about me/ When the world is in smokes?/ When it’s people in trees?/ When George begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe/ You thought to write about me?”