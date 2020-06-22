No bail after traffic stop attack left NSW police officer with broken eye socket

3 NSW police officers have been attacked after a regimen traffic stop on Sunday evening that left a single with a fractured eye socket.

Police mentioned the initial assault occurred when a lone police sergeant pulled more than a guy who appeared to be driving in a unsafe method in a silver Ford hatchback in Telarah, a suburb in Maitland, in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley.

Right after the auto stopped, police mentioned the driver, Tyrone Fernando, and yet another guy received out and a single pushed the sergeant in the chest.

Police allege Mr Fernando then punched the sergeant in the encounter, fracturing his eye socket.

The sergeant referred to as for backup as each males then allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Mr Fernando was quickly spotted at a close by railway corridor making an attempt to leap a fence and two officers attempted to restrain him.

In the course of the melee, he allegedly punched the officers just before he was arrested.

The Curlewis-primarily based Mr Fernando was taken to Maitland Police Station and charged with driving devoid of a licence, driving a car underneath influence of alcohol, assaulting a police officer in execution of duty creating real bodily harm, escaping police custody, two counts of resisting an officer in execution of duty, and two counts of assaulting a police officer in execution of duty devoid of real bodily harm.

He appeared just before Magistrate John Chicken at Maitland Community Court and was refused bail to return to Newcastle Community Court on August 19.

The male passenger, , was later on arrested at a Telarah residence and charged with hindering a police officer and escaping police custody.

He is been refused bail ahead of an anticipated physical appearance at Maitland Community Court on Tuesday.

Two female passengers have been interviewed by police.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Commander Superintendent Chad Gillies advised reporters each of the males concerned have been recognized to police and he referred to as on the guy who was but to be apprehended to come forward.

Mr Gillies mentioned the attack came out of nowhere and appeared to have been unprovoked.

“It underlines the dangers that police face day and night to keep our community safe,” he mentioned.

The two other officers have been taken care of for small lacerations and soft tissue injury at Maitland Hospital.

All 3 officers have been discharged from hospital.