Ninja, Shroud both free agents after Microsoft shuts down Mixer; Twitter adds jokes

Followers of Mixer — all 12 of them — are in for a shock.

Right after 3 many years underneath the Mixer acronym, Microsoft announced on Monday that the streaming support would be shut down and merged with Facebook Gaming in a month’s time.

“We started pretty far behind, in terms of where Mixer’s monthly active viewers were compared to some of the big players out there,” Microsoft head of gaming Phil Spencer told The Verge. “I think the Mixer community is really going to benefit from the broad audience that Facebook has through their properties, and the abilities to reach gamers in a very seamless way through the social platform Facebook has.”

Latest Mixer streamers are going to be positioned on Facebook Gaming, with which Microsoft will spouse.

Mixer produced waves in 2019 when well known streamer Ninja (genuine title Richard Blevins Jr.) jumped ship from TwitchTV to Mixer, which was viewed as a significant move for Microsoft at the time. However for Ninja and Mixer, his effect was minimum.

In accordance to The Verge, Ninja and Shroud are in a position to switch back to what ever streaming companies they want employing — Ninja was out of contract with Mixer, as very well — which opens the door for Ninja to make his return to Twitch.

In accordance to one more report, both Ninja and Shroud have been currently being courted by Facebook Gaming to make the leap, but both of them explained, “Nah.”

Sources acquainted with the deal have informed me that even though Facebook did try out and negotiate to retain their huge partners both Shroud and Ninja opted out. They have obtained their complete payments and as of midnight yesterday have been free to engage in talks with other platforms. Game on. — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) June 22, 2020

Twitter had jokes about the untimely death of the support:

Mixer’s death has to be 1 of the messiest I’ve witnessed. Shock shutdown announcement and spitting in the ass of all their streamers. It is like viewing a dump truck hit a septic tank and explode — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) June 22, 2020