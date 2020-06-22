Nikki Bella Gives a “Tummy Update” in Her Underwear at 33 Weeks Pregnant

“He is growing, I love it,” Nikki informed followers whilst rubbing her child bump. “He’s been very, very active, especially at night, but so much throughout the day, I love it. He’s sleeping right now.”

Nikki, who will hit 34 weeks of pregnancy in just a number of days, also allow followers know the specifics of her day-to-day program of applying lotions and oils to her abdomen.

Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant, opened up about documenting their pregnancies for the approaching sixth season of E!’s Complete Bellas on their podcast final week. “So you’re going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me,” Nikki shared.

“We’re only a week-and-a-half apart. It could happen the same day,” Brie additional.

