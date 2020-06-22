Nicole Beharie Says She Was Blacklisted After an Illness on Sleepy Hollow

Beharie informed The NYT it took her 5 many years to “undo those three years” she invested on the display.

“I’ve been putting pieces of myself back together and healing from all the antibiotics and the antiviral steroids as well as the things that happened in that environment,” she explained. “I never wanted to talk about this until the resentment and bitterness was out of my system.”

“Sometimes I think that some people I was working with didn’t like that I was unwell but loved by the audience,” she continued. “I would think they’d support that. But everyone of color on that show was seen as expendable and eventually let go. I tried to get work afterwards and people were like, ‘We heard you were difficult.’ But no one can say I was late or unprofessional or negative.”

Abbie started as Sleepy Hollow‘s major character, but was gradually sidelined in season two as Ichabod’s wife, Katrina (Katia Winter) entered the image. Abbie’s death had supporters demanding that Fox cancel the display totally, switching from #RenewSleepyHollow to #CancelSleepyHollow inside of the span of the episode’s air time, and whilst it was renewed for season 4, season 4 was the finish for the series.

You can see Beharie in Miss Juneteenth now on VOD.

20th Century Fox Television had no comment.