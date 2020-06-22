Nick Kyrgios slams ‘boneheaded’ Novak Djokovic-led Adria Tour event

The sudden finish to the most current leg of the Adria Tour didn’t shock Nick Kyrgios.

Planet No. one Novak Djokovic chose to organize the charity event amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the determination to move forward eventually backfired. Adria Tour participant Grigor Dimitrov announced on Instagram that he tested constructive for the novel coronavirus right after taking part in in the tournament, primary to the cancellation of Sunday’s last amongst Djokovic and Andrey Rublev, which was set to be held in Zadar, Croatia.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions,” Dimitrov stated. “I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy.”

Fellow Adria Tour player Borna Coric later unveiled on Twitter that he had also examined constructive for COVID-19. Coric stated he was asymptomatic and applied comparable language to Dimitrov in apologizing for “any harm I might have caused.”

The tennis neighborhood took a lot of shots at Djokovic and all people else concerned in the event for permitting followers to attend, ignoring social distancing protocols and deciding upon not to use encounter masks. Kyrgios ripped Adria Tour leadership and encouraged other individuals to get the risk of COVID-19 significantly.

“Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition,'” Kyrgios tweeted Monday. “Speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE.”

— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Adria Tour participants, like Dimitrov and Djokovic, had previously faced criticism for taking part in in a pickup basketball game and going out to a nightclub.

— Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 18, 2020

Djokovic is reportedly waiting for the final results of his personal COVID-19 check and is scheduled to publicly tackle the controversy Tuesday. Djordje Djokovic, Novak’s younger brother and the director of the Adria Tour, stated the event attempted to “comply with all prescribed epidemiological measures.”

“We are taking all steps prescribed by the relevant services and we will act as we are told,” Djordje stated (by way of Tennis.com). “The first step of testing is all of us who have been in contact with Grigor. We are in contact with him and all the players, as well as everyone in the organization.”

Zadar was the 2nd leg for the Adria Tour right after the very first event in the series was held in Belgrade, Serbia. The following stops on the routine have not nevertheless been officially canceled.