New Coronavirus Cases Linked to Tennis Tournament in Croatia

(ZAGREB, Croatia) — Croatian authorities have banned visits to nursing properties and hospitals in the Croatian coastal town of Zadar following an outbreak of the new coronavirus at an exhibition tennis tournament there.

Tennis gamers Grigor Dmitrov from Bulgaria, Borna Coric from Croatia and two much more persons have examined beneficial soon after participating in the Adria Tour occasion organized by top rated-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Authorities stated Monday that dozens much more exams are underway in Zadar, when Croatia’s state HRT tv reported that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also will be examined soon after going to the occasion.

Djokovic’s group stated he has returned to Serbia and was examined there, when the occasion has been canceled.

Croatia has reopened in hopes of salvaging the summer time tourism season along the Adriatic Sea coast. The European Union nation will hold a nationwide election on July five.

The Coronavirus Short. Anything you will need to know about the international spread of COVID-19 Thank you!

For your safety, we have sent a confirmation electronic mail to the deal with you entered. Click the website link to verify your subscription and commence getting our newsletters. If you will not get the confirmation inside 10 minutes, please check out your spam folder.

Get hold of us at [email protected]