Neolithic Monument Found Near Stonehenge

Archeologists have identified at least twenty prehistoric shafts close to the globe heritage web site of Stonehenge, who say that it is the greatest prehistoric framework to have ever been uncovered in England.

The shafts–which are one.two mile broad circles that measure a lot more than 5 meters in depth and 10 meters in diameter—surround Durrington Walls, an ancient settlement two miles from Stonehenge.

Exams carried out by a group of academics from numerous universities across the United Kingdom recommend that the shafts had been developed a lot more than four,500 many years in the past for the duration of the Neolithic time period. Specialists think the framework was constructed to guidebook guests to the sacred web site of Durrington Walls. The shafts—which are meticulously positioned—also supply proof that individuals for the duration of this era knew how to count.

Stonehenge is a single of the world’s most-studied archaeological websites, producing this most recent discovery surprising. New developments in technological innovation, on the other hand, uncovered that what had previously been considered of as pure sinkholes had been in reality guy-manufactured shafts dating back 1000’s of many years.

“Remote sensing and careful sampling is giving us an insight to the past that shows an even more complex society than we could ever imagine,” Dr Richard Bates, from St Andrews’ College of Earth and Environmental Sciences advised the BBC. “Clearly sophisticated practices demonstrate that the people were so in tune with natural events to an extent that we can barely conceive in the modern world.”

The discovery was announced currently, just two days right after summer season solstice celebrations would commonly have taken spot at Stonehenge had it not been for the ban on mass gatherings due to COVID-19. Historically, Stonehenge has attracted guests from close to the globe, who come to see the sun rise behind the monument’s ancient entrance.

