NBA YoungBoy Slams J. Prince Over Unwanted Shout-Out

Instagram

The ‘Bandit’ rapper comes after J. Prince after the latter talks about him and his latest home theft in a brand new interview that he posts on his Instagram account.

–

YoungBoy By no means Broke Once more (NBA YoungBoy) seemingly does not prefer it if somebody talks about him with out consent whether or not it is a couple of dangerous or factor. The “Bandit” rapper lately got here after J. Prince after the latter talked about him and his home theft in a brand new interview.

In an Instagram video that he posted on Saturday, June 20, J Prince shared that he bought a name from the individuals who burglarized NBA’s dwelling. “Lil homie Youngboy place got broke into. People went in his place, disrespected different things, and, you know, I got a call about it,” Prince defined.

He went on saying, “And the lil homies that went into this place wanna make that right because they understand that, you know what I mean, Youngboy family is okay with me. To make a long story short, I got your keys to your Rolls Royce. I got your keys to your McLaren. You know, all the s**t that they took.”

“It’s a small a world and you never know who know who,” Prince wrote to caption the clip. “As you can see the lil homie NBA YoungBoy and @og_3three has ties. Y’all will see us all together soon.”

<br />

YoungBoy, nevertheless, did not respect the shout-out. In a video that he posted on his personal web page, the rapper lashed out at J. Prince for the general public showcase. “It’s plenty ways to get in touch with me,” he stated.

“Man, don’t get on no internet and do naan publicly. Don’t do naan dealin’ with no f***in’ publicity. None of that p***y a** s**t. I’m good on them keys, gangsta. When you buy that s**t cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your f***in’ business, mane,” he added within the expletive-laden rant.

<br />

In response to the video, some followers may relate to YoungBoy. “I feel him tho. wasn’t no need for J Prince to make that video that was corny,” a fan wrote in an Instagram remark. Another person accused J. Prince of wanting “a lil clout” by the video, whereas a fan questioned, “why everybody always got something to say bout youngboy.”