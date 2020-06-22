NBA Youngboy criticizes J. Prince after stealing jewelry pole

NBA rapper Youngboy had some harsh phrases for legendary executive J. Prince, who posted on social media that he had retrieved the rapper’s stolen jewelry: He says J. Prince really should undermine his small business!

“Lil Homie Youngboy’s place came in by force. People came in her place, she disrespected different things and, you know, I got a call about it,” Prince posted on his social media. “And the little friends who came into this place want to do that well because they understand that, you know what I mean, the Youngboy family is fine with me. To summarize the story, I got your keys from your Rolls Royce. I got your keys from your McLaren. You know, all the shit they took away. ”

Youngboy was upset, stating that he felt J. Prince may well have beaten him in personal.

“There are a lot of ways to get in touch with me. Man, don’t go online and do naan publicly. Don’t make deals without any fucking publicity. None of that crappy shit.” I am great with keys, gangsta. When you get that shit in income, two keys come with the auto anyway. Consider care of your small business, mane. “

Is Youngboy proper or really should I have thanked J. Prince?