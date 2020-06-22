NASCAR race weather updates: Rain in forecast threatens a second Talladega race delay

Climate forecasts generally have not been pleasant to NASCAR due to the fact the sport returned to dwell racing final month. This is what comes about when races that cannot be run in the rain are rescheduled for June, when pop-up storms and rain showers are widespread, particularly in the southeast.

Which is the spot for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., wherever pop-up storms have been predicted to threaten the race Sunday during the afternoon and early evening. They did just that prior to the race even had a probability to start. Finally, the Geico 500 was postponed to Monday at three p.m. ET on Fox.

Far more: Starting up lineup for Monday’s postponed race

Sunday’s race at Talladega was scheduled to begin at three p.m. ET with a green flag time of three:24 p.m. ET, but lightning strikes close to the track delayed all pre-race operations and forced these on web-site, like five,000 followers, to get shelter. The weather never ever allow up from there.

Beneath are the moments that led to NASCAR’s choice to postpone the race.

NASCAR race weather updates

In accordance to weather.com, the possibilities of rain in the Talladega location were around 60 percent throughout the afternoon and early evening, which is common for a area in which pop-up storms are widespread in June.

Yet another challenge was lightning in the location. NASCAR at two:35 p.m. ET announced it had to delay exercise at Talladega prior to the begin of the race since of a lightning strike close to the track. NASCAR has a policy that states all action have to pause for at least 30 minutes for a single lightning strike inside eight miles of the facility. Far more lightning strikes occurred all over three:10 p.m. ET and continued by way of four p.m. ET.

Shortly prior to three p.m. ET, rain started off falling at the track. The wind was powerful adequate that a single of the pit street boxes reportedly collapsed beneath the circumstances. Simply because of the rain, the track was misplaced all over three:10 p.m. ET, that means it would want to be dried prior to the begin of the race.

At four:27 p.m. ET, the lightning hold was lifted, and track drying efforts continued in spite of the risk of one more storm cell approaching from the west. A new lightning hold was positioned at four:56 p.m. ET. At five:02 p.m. ET, NASCAR officials explained they had misplaced the track however yet again due to far more rain.

There were two difficulties with the rain at Talladega when it came to getting Sunday’s race finished on routine. A single was the dimension of the track the substantial, two.five-mile oval will take at least an hour and a half to dry, particularly in fairly substantial humidity.

The other challenge was the reality that Talladega Superspeedway does not have lights. Sunset in the location was predicted to come at seven:58 p.m. community (CT) time.

The race, which now will begin Monday at three p.m. ET, only demands to attain the halfway level at Lap 94 to be deemed official.