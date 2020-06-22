NASCAR investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall

A noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced. Wallace is NASCAR’s only black total-time driver and not long ago led the push to ban the Confederate flag from NASCAR occasions.

The race itself — the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 — was postponed until eventually Monday due to rain.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR explained in a statement Sunday evening. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all,” the statement concluded.

Wallace identified as the show a “despicable act of racism and hatred,” and explained it left him “incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

“Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage,” Wallace explained in a statement on social media. “Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

pic.twitter.com/koL655AJB9 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 22, 2020

Earlier this month, NASCAR banned the show of Confederate flags at their occasions. Wallace, who was witnessed sporting an “I can’t breathe” shirt at a race the weekend in advance of the choice was announced, had identified as for the flag to be banned as protests towards police brutality and racism took area all through the U.S.

Bubba Wallace witnessed at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020, in Martinsville, Virginia. Getty



“There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events to have a good time with their family that feels some type of way about something they have seen, an object they have seen flying,” Wallace advised CNN at the time. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Late Sunday, driver Michael McDowell tweeted, “God help us. The level of evil it takes to do something like this is disgusting. This is enraging and heartbreaking all at the same time. “

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also weighed in early Monday, tweeting basically, “Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow.”

In advance of the race on Sunday, a plane could be witnessed flying above Talladega Superspeedway towing the now-banned Confederate flag with a signal that study “DEFUND NASCAR.” A caravan of automobiles draped with the flag also drove by the venue in protest.