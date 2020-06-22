NASCAR at Talladega live race updates, results, highlights from the Geico 500

NASCAR will strive once more to wave its inexperienced flag Monday at Talladega after the Geico 500 was postponed by inclement climate on Sunday.

No matter when the race begins, although, it can have a figurative cloud hanging over it. Black driver Bubba Wallace discovered a noose hanging in his storage stall not lengthy after he’d pushed for the sport to ban Accomplice flags from all occasions. NASCAR stated it is wanting into the incident.

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott claimed the two races at Talladega final 12 months. There have been six totally different winners in the previous six occasions right here.

Sporting Information is monitoring live lap-by-lap updates and highlights from Monday’s NASCAR race at Talladega. Comply with beneath for full outcomes from the Geico 500.

NASCAR at Talladega live updates, highlights from Geico 500

All instances ET.

Three p.m.: Actually cool picture from earlier than the begin of the race.

2:40 p.m.: Numerous highly effective help for Bubba Wallace from different drivers right now.

What time does the NASCAR race begin right now?

The inexperienced flag for Monday’s NASCAR Cup Collection race at Talladega will wave shortly after Three p.m. ET.

The three p.m. ET begin time for the Talladega race is the second such begin time for the Cup Collection because it returned to racing final month, with the June 7 race at Atlanta being the different. The July 19 race at Texans and the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire are the different two occasions at the moment confirmed on the NASCAR Cup Collection schedule that may begin at Three p.m. ET.

NASCAR beginning lineup at Talladega

Pos.DriverAutomotive No.Staff
1Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
4Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
5Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
6Brad Keselowski2Staff Penske
7Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
8Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
9Joey Logano22Staff Penske
10Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
11Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
12Ryan Blaney12Staff Penske
13Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
14Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
15Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
16Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
17Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
18Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
19William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
21Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
22John Hunter Nemechek38Entrance Row Motorsports
23Matt DiBenedetto21Wooden Brothers Racing
24Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
25Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
26Michael McDowell34Entrance Row Motorsports
27Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
28Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
29Grey Gaulding27Rick Ware Racing
30BJ McLeod77Spire Motorsports
31Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
32Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
33Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
34JJ Yeley53Rick Ware Racing
35Christopher Bell95Leavine Household Racing
36Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
37Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Enterprise Administration
39Brendan Gaughan62Beard Motorsports
40Garrett Smithley78B.J. McLeod Motorsports

