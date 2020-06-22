NASCAR at Talladega live race updates, results, highlights from the Geico 500

NASCAR will strive once more to wave its inexperienced flag Monday at Talladega after the Geico 500 was postponed by inclement climate on Sunday.
No matter when the race begins, although, it can have a figurative cloud hanging over it. Black driver Bubba Wallace discovered a noose hanging in his storage stall not lengthy after he’d pushed for the sport to ban Accomplice flags from all occasions. NASCAR stated it is wanting into the incident.
Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott claimed the two races at Talladega final 12 months. There have been six totally different winners in the previous six occasions right here.
Sporting Information is monitoring live lap-by-lap updates and highlights from Monday’s NASCAR race at Talladega. Comply with beneath for full outcomes from the Geico 500.
MORE: Watch right now’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
NASCAR at Talladega live updates, highlights from Geico 500
All instances ET.
Three p.m.: Actually cool picture from earlier than the begin of the race.
2:40 p.m.: Numerous highly effective help for Bubba Wallace from different drivers right now.
What time does the NASCAR race begin right now?
The inexperienced flag for Monday’s NASCAR Cup Collection race at Talladega will wave shortly after Three p.m. ET.
The three p.m. ET begin time for the Talladega race is the second such begin time for the Cup Collection because it returned to racing final month, with the June 7 race at Atlanta being the different. The July 19 race at Texans and the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire are the different two occasions at the moment confirmed on the NASCAR Cup Collection schedule that may begin at Three p.m. ET.
NASCAR beginning lineup at Talladega
|Pos.
|Driver
|Automotive No.
|Staff
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Staff Penske
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Staff Penske
|10
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Staff Penske
|13
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|18
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Entrance Row Motorsports
|23
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wooden Brothers Racing
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|26
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Entrance Row Motorsports
|27
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|28
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|29
|Grey Gaulding
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|30
|BJ McLeod
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|32
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|33
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|34
|JJ Yeley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Household Racing
|36
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Enterprise Administration
|39
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|Beard Motorsports
|40
|Garrett Smithley
|78
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports