Murdered Meghan Cremer strangled with blue ribbon, State charges as trial heads to High Court

Murdered Meghan Cremer was accosted in her cottage, assaulted and strangled days in advance of her dead entire body was identified with a blue ribbon tightly wound close to her neck.

This is in accordance to the State’s summary of considerable details in its situation towards Jeremy Sias, 27, whose trial has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court. He faces charges of murder, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The accused was a standard employee at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm, in Philippi, in which Cremer, 29, lived, the prosecution’s papers go through.

He allegedly entered her house at about 17:00 on three August, 2019 in advance of assaulting and strangling her.

Cremer’s entire body was place in the boot of her auto, a Toyota Auris.

Sias is accused of stealing a variety of Cremer’s possessions, which includes her financial institution cards, cellphones, an iPad and her handbag.

“The accused left the premises and drove around looking for a place to dispose of the body,” the papers go through.

She was at some point identified dumped on a sand mine in Olieboom Street. In accordance to an affidavit by investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Gavin Sias, go through into the record in the course of their bail application, the police had been led to her entire body by the accused, who is nicknamed “Bompie”.

Her financial institution card was utilised to make a number of ATM withdrawals and was utilised at several factors of sale from three to five August.

Sias allegedly enlisted the assist of Charles Daniels to assist him promote the auto. Daniels then parked the auto someplace in which it could not be effortlessly identified, and received Shiraaj Jaftha to search for a prospective purchaser, the State charges.

“The vehicle was presented to a potential buyer but they could not produce the registration documents.”

Daniels and Jaftha had been arrested on five August in possession of the auto.

Cremer’s entire body was identified 3 days later on, a blue ribbon wound close to her neck, hands and feet.

A submit-mortem identified that ligature strangulation was the bring about of her death.

Sias’ trial was transferred to the Western Cape High Court as he is the only a single dealing with a murder charge.

He previously pleaded guilty and paid a fine on a charge of assault. He kicked and slapped a female he was romantically concerned with.

He on Friday appeared in the High Court for a pre-trial conference, in which he requested a legal help attorney to signify him.

The matter was postponed to 23 October.

The situation towards Daniels and Jaftha has been transferred to the Athlone Regional Court, in which they are anticipated to seem in the dock on 29 June.

Jaftha, who the State explained is a self-proclaimed member of the 6 Bobs gang, has a preceding assault conviction for which he had pleaded guilty and paid a fine of R100.

All 3 accused also have a number of withdrawn scenarios, generally since witnesses failed to seem in court, previously reported.