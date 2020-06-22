Mother Blasts Baltimore Restaurant For Denying Her Black Son Entry For Wearing ‘Athletic’ Gear, Manager Placed On Indefinite Leave

A Baltimore mom is heartbroken following her 9-12 months-previous son seasoned race-relevant discrimination firsthand in excess of the weekend at a restaurant in their city. Marcia Grant says she and her son Dallas had programs to dine at Ouzo Bay in the city’s Harbor East spot but have been turned away mainly because he was sporting basketball shorts and a Jordan T-shirt.

Marcia, who shared her practical experience through her social media, right asked the manager why her black son was getting denied entry when they could see a youthful white boy dining in the restaurant sporting in essence the identical issue. Marcia reveals that at some point, they left.

“We had to leave. They would not let my son in,” she tells us. “He’s 9 years old. It was so hard for him. He goes to a school that’s about 70% white. They always teach the kids they are the same. It was really hard for Dallas to see a kid that looked like one of his friends at school sit and eat there and he couldn’t.”

The manager had a tough time answering Marcia’s query and even recommended if they lived close by to go property and have Dallas transform. The business that owns Ouzo Bay, Atlas Restaurant Group, responded saying Monday evening revealing the manager in the video has because been positioned on indefinite depart.

“Today, we learned of an incredibly disturbing incident that occurred over the weekend at one of our restaurants in Baltimore (MD), Ouzo Bay. The video made public earlier today was by a very concerned mother after she and her young son were denied seated dining service at the restaurant due to her son not meeting the dress code requirements,” the message from Atlas Restaurant Group explained.

“The video clearly shows the woman’s son, an African American young person, wearing athletic shorts and an Air Jordan shirt. The video also shows a Caucasian youth, dressed similarly, who was permitted to dine in the restaurant. This should have never happened, the manager seen in the video has been placed on indefinite leave. We are sickened by this incident. We sincerely apologize to Marcia Grant, her son and everyone impacted by this painful incident.”

Atlas uncovered that the dress codes for its eating places, like the a single in Baltimore. are not meant to be discriminatory and following assessment, owners have made a decision to revise it so that youngsters 12 and beneath accompanied by an grownup will not be topic to a dress code.

But Marcia tells us that the transform in dress code obviously misses the level of why she and her son have been so upset.

“This was not about the dress code! This was about a black child being treated different than a white child,” she responded to a single of the owners on Facebook. “My 9YO was so hurt to see a white child that looked like one of his friends at school and somehow you adults can not seem to understand that this was not about dress code. I have not responded because if you do not understand the issue, how can you make it right!!! (It’s ridiculous) that children have to teach a company the size of Atlas about treating people the same regardless of race in 2020.”

