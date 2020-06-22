More field hospitals for Eastern Cape as union expects ‘explosion’ of Covid-19 cases

The development of four 000-bed field hospitals in the Eastern Cape is anticipated to ease the burden on strained provincial hospitals.

On Tuesday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will open phase 1 of a R107 million field hospital in Port Elizabeth.

The Eastern Cape provincial government is preparing to construct four 000-bed field hospitals across the province in all the 6 district municipalities and two metropolitans.

This is anticipated to lessen the load on its overburdened 91 hospitals.

The announcement on Monday came ahead of Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday opening phase 1 of the R107 million field hospital constructed by the Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) in Port Elizabeth.

The facility, funded by the German government and VWSA, could accommodate up to three 300 beds for sufferers after completely operational.

It was created achievable by the injection of a R107 million donation from the German government. The VWSA donated their outdated Korsten plant to the wellness facility.

The occasion will be attended by Overall health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Hospital closed

This comes as the Eastern Cape wellness program is displaying cracks of collapse, with additional nurses crying out for assist amid increasing quantity of infections amongst workers at its strained hospitals.

On the weekend, Humansdorp Hospital was closed soon after 35 wellness staff examined optimistic for Covid-19.

Only the outpatient division was opened, when sufferers have been getting turned back or diverted to Kareedouw Hospital 50kms away.

Eastern Cape wellness spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the hospital was closed, and that additional workers members had gone into isolation.

He stated the hospital was utilizing the solutions of an company to employ additional nurses to exchange these who have been isolated.

“Certainly, it has been closed and the 35 operating force contracted the virus. The contaminated contain these who operate for a personal cleansing corporation in the hospital. It was closed for deep cleansing and decontamination [which was] finished handful of days in the past. Nowadays, it may well reopen and proceed with operations.”

Eastern Cape government spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha stated the province has also invested R222 million for the refurbishment and development of healthcare services past the Covid-19 pandemic. The investment was to prepared the healthcare infrastructure for the Nationwide Overall health Insurance coverage (NHI) programme.

“Government will closely monitor and account on progress for each health facility being renovated, consolidate a provincial plan for funded sustainable bulk water and sanitation infrastructure, and finalise the provincial climate change response,” stated Sicwetsha.

‘Explosion in numbers’

The bed hospitals are not a new thought as the Nelson Mandela Stadium at this time has 200 beds. The 42 000-seat stadium, constructed for the 2010 Globe Cup at a expense of R2 billion, was turned into a Covid-19 isolation facility this yr, in a joint operation among the provincial Division of Overall health, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the stadium.

Provincial secretary of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) Khaya Sodidi stated 3 physicians, two cleaners and 30 nurses examined optimistic at Humansdorp Hospital.

“We expect an explosion of the numbers because currently there is more than 10 000 confirmed cases in the province and a backlog of 15 000 tests results in the province, meaning that the statistics we have at the moment are not the true reflection of the situation.”