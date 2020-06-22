Moniece Slaughter Posts Touching Father’s Day Tribute To Lil Fizz

Appreciate &amp Hip Hop star Moneice Slaughter hopped on-line to publish a touching tribute to her infant daddy, Lil Fizz, for Father’s Day.

The pair have not constantly witnessed eye to eye when it came to raising their son, and their previous concerns have played out on the present — but Moniece took time out to present her appreciation to the B2K star.

“There’s a lot that I could say. About the ups and downs of our co-parenting dynamic that ultimately end up with a peaceful ending. But it’s not about us. It is now, always has been, always will be about our son. So thank you,” the publish commences.

