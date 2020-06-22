MLB Star Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Expecting Baby No. 2

Bryce Harper is going to be a lady dad.

The Philadelphia Phillies baseball star and his wife Kayla Harper are expecting their 2nd little one collectively and announced the fascinating little one information on Monday with a sweet photograph of them holding a sonogram although surrounded by pink heart balloons.

“Girl dad!” the athlete wrote in a caption on Instagram.

More than on Kayla’s Instagram webpage, the potential mom of two additional, “Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper Coming early December 2020.”

Immediately after tying the knot in 2016, the couple celebrated a different milestone with the birth of their initially little one, son Krew, in August 2019.

Now, in significantly less than 6 months, small Krew will officially be a large brother all around the exact same time the well known dad and mom celebrate their third wedding ceremony anniversary.