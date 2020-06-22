Mixed Signals on Israeli Annexation Reflect Split Among Officials

JERUSALEM — When President Trump’s Middle East group meets this week to hash out what to do about Israel’s planned annexation of territory in the West Financial institution, a basic query will hover overhead: Is the prospect of annexation a strain tactic to get the Palestinians to engage with the administration’s peace system, or is the peace system just a smokescreen for annexation?
American and Israeli officials are deeply divided on the query, an challenge that could figure out how and when any annexation proceeds.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex up to 30 % of the occupied West Financial institution — as mapped out in the Trump peace system — as quickly as July one. And he is counting on the Trump administration’s backing, because most of the planet views current Jewish settlements on the West Financial institution as unlawful and would deal with any unilateral annexation as a flagrant violation of worldwide law.
But the administration has sent mixed signals, at first greenlighting annexation, then placing the brakes on, and now, apparently, reconsidering the move in White Property meetings set to start off on Tuesday.
Even though the two American and Israeli officials help annexation in principle, the White Property encouragement came in the context of its system for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Mr. Netanyahu has distanced himself from some elements of the system, which also calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the freezing of any growth of Israeli settlements. People situations are anathema to the suitable-wing Israeli settlers whom Mr. Netanyahu sought to woo with annexation in the 1st area.
The administration has insisted that Mr. Netanyahu get the consent of his centrist coalition spouse, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, for any annexation. Mr. Gantz, who is on record opposing unilateral annexation, says he will not agree to it with no the acquiescence of the king of Jordan. The king, Abdullah II, has warned of a “massive conflict” with Israel if it proceeds.
Mr. Gantz has also insisted that any annexation arise only as an integral portion of the Trump administration’s peace system, which he says he supports in total, not in portion.
For something to occur, a person will have to budge.
“We see the contradictions,” explained Ofer Zalzberg, an analyst at the Global Crisis Group. “We don’t yet see how they will be resolved.”
Resolving them, Israeli and American officials say, demands resolving a variation of viewpoint in between two shut confidants of the president: Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and David M. Friedman, the United States ambassador to Israel, who was Mr. Trump’s longtime bankruptcy attorney.
Mr. Kushner was lead writer of the Trump peace system, and is explained to feel it a viable way to resolve the lengthy-working conflict and probably reshape the Middle East.
Mr. Friedman, a generous donor to the Israeli settlement enterprise in advance of coming into government and who played a critical part in reversing a longstanding American policy treating the settlements as unlawful, has allow it be regarded that he is additional invested in annexation than in the peace system.
Mr. Kushner’s approach for finding the Palestinians to engage on the system requires making use of the risk of annexation as leverage, officials say. Unilateral annexation would take away that leverage.
For Mr. Friedman, delaying annexation dangers missing out on it altogether if Mr. Trump does not win re-election.
Administration officials perform down the split and insist the two only hold unique positions on the identical group: Mr. Friedman’s short is restricted to Israel and the Palestinians, although Mr. Kushner’s responsibilities contain the broader Middle East as properly as the Trump re-election campaign.
But Mr. Friedman’s haste, other officials say, aligns him additional closely with Mr. Netanyahu and the Israeli ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer, who are pressing to move swiftly on annexation.
Mr. Friedman has successfully dismissed the peace system as improbable. The situations the system imposes on the Palestinians to obtain statehood, he explained, are only plausible “when the Palestinians become Canadians.”
Critics have seized on that remark. Yossi Klein Halevi, an writer and senior fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, recommended in The Wall Street Journal final week that Mr. Friedman and settler leaders have been treating Mr. Trump as a “useful idiot” whose peace system would serve settler interests now but would under no circumstances provide a Palestinian state.
Even in personal meetings, in accordance to Israeli and American officials, Mr. Friedman is asked usually by Israeli officials regardless of whether he is articulating his personal views or individuals of the Trump administration.
Nowhere are the distinctions in between Mr. Friedman and Mr. Kushner clearer, officials say, than in excess of the timing of annexation.
Mr. Netanyahu and his allies are pressing for haste by saying the Trump administration quantities to a “golden opportunity” for American approval that would disappear if Joseph R. Biden Jr., who opposes unilateral annexation, defeats Mr. Trump in November.
But analysts and officials note that this see puts Mr. Friedman in the place of hedging towards his boss’s getting to be a one particular-phrase president.
“It’s wanting to take advantage of what the Trump presidency offers with very low expectations about the Trump presidency,” explained Dennis B. Ross, a veteran peace negotiator underneath Republican and Democratic presidents. “It’s actually quite remarkable.”
Final week, Mr. Friedman attempted, and failed, to mediate in between Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz. At one particular level, officials explained, he was stored waiting on a sofa for various hrs although Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz haggled in excess of other topics behind closed doors.
Mr. Friedman’s intervention was extensively interpreted in Israel as an try to strain Mr. Gantz.
The White Property discussions on Tuesday are anticipated to contain Mr. Kushner, Mr. Friedman, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Nationwide Protection Adviser Robert C. O’Brien, Vice President Mike Pence and potentially Mr. Trump. In accordance to senior American and Israeli officials, the administration may well weigh possibilities like a incredibly restricted annexation to win Mr. Gantz’s approval, or letting Mr. Netanyahu go ahead with no Mr. Gantz’s agreement, and what the Palestinians could be supplied to mollify them.
It also could determine that a unilateral Israeli move, and the resulting furor — like a attainable flare-up of violence in between Israelis and Palestinians — are unwelcome headaches for a president by now dealing with tumultuous domestic challenges and a challenging re-election campaign.
There is also the matter of regardless of whether Mr. Netanyahu, if he is denied the green light he has counted on, must be offered anything else with which to conserve encounter back household.
Among the attainable inducements for placing annexation on hold, officials explained, is reviving an work to attain a “nonbelligerence” pact in between Israel and 4 Gulf Arab nations: Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Mr. Ross, the former American negotiator, and an official privy to individuals talks the two explained that annexation would destroy any possibility of this kind of a pact. “The message that was conveyed, and I’m not theorizing on this, is annexation means that’s off the table — not just for now, but forever,” Mr. Ross explained.
As a political matter, annexation is witnessed as of restricted worth to Mr. Trump. The evangelical Christian planet, a crucial section of his base, is largely indifferent to annexation by itself, explained Robert Jeffress, pastor of Initially Baptist Dallas and one particular of Mr. Trump’s informal evangelical advisers.
Joel C. Rosenberg, an evangelical writer who founded a group that mobilizes Christians to help Israel, warned that if annexation produces turmoil it could backfire towards Mr. Trump. “I don’t see any pickup among evangelical voters for this move, and there’s a risk that you could lose some evangelical votes, in the very states where you might be more vulnerable,” he explained.
Officials have been loath to make any predictions about wherever the discussions may possibly finish up, specifically offered the president’s unpredictability. “If Trump doesn’t see a big electoral benefit, he might just say, ‘Too messy, too complicated, I’ll deal with it if I’m re-elected,’” explained David Makovsky, a former peace negotiator now at the Washington Institute for Close to East Policy.
Mr. Netanyahu’s dual messaging has embodied the split in excess of what annexation represents.
In Israel, he and his closest allies insist that two pillars of the Trump system — a Palestinian state and a 4-yr freeze of building in the settlements — are not in the offing.
But Mr. Netanyahu’s ambassador to the United States, Mr. Dermer, wrote in on Saturday that annexation would “open the door to a realistic two-state solution” underneath the Trump system.
An additional Netanyahu confidant, the lawmaker Tzachi Hanegbi, explained the critical word was “realistic.”
“We don’t care if you call it a state-minus or autonomy-plus, as long as you understand that it’s not really sovereign,” Mr. Hanegbi explained.
But Mr. Ross recommended that Mr. Kushner may possibly draw a unique conclusion. “What it probably says to Jared is, ‘For Bibi and company right now, this is just an annexation plan,’” he explained, making use of Mr. Netanyahu’s nickname. “‘And that’s not what we put out.’”
Elizabeth Dias contributed reporting from Washington, and Adam Rasgon from Tel Aviv.