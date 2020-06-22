Mixed Signals on Israeli Annexation Reflect Split Among Officials

JERUSALEM — When President Trump’s Middle East group meets this week to hash out what to do about Israel’s planned annexation of territory in the West Financial institution, a basic query will hover overhead: Is the prospect of annexation a strain tactic to get the Palestinians to engage with the administration’s peace system, or is the peace system just a smokescreen for annexation?

American and Israeli officials are deeply divided on the query, an challenge that could figure out how and when any annexation proceeds.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex up to 30 % of the occupied West Financial institution — as mapped out in the Trump peace system — as quickly as July one. And he is counting on the Trump administration’s backing, because most of the planet views current Jewish settlements on the West Financial institution as unlawful and would deal with any unilateral annexation as a flagrant violation of worldwide law.

But the administration has sent mixed signals, at first greenlighting annexation, then placing the brakes on, and now, apparently, reconsidering the move in White Property meetings set to start off on Tuesday.