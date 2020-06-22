Missing Granbury Woman, Traci Jones’ Body Found Floating In Container On Kentucky Lake – Dallas / Fort Worth

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (CBSDFW/AP) – A coroner has recognized the entire body of a Texas lady whose entire body was identified floating in a container in Kentucky Lake, state police mentioned.

The entire body of Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury was identified Saturday close to Colson Hollow in western Kentucky, state Trooper Adam Jones mentioned in a information release.

A health care examiner recognized her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville, the statement mentioned.

The incident stays underneath investigation.