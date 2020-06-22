Missing: Austin Klopstein, 23-Year-Old Man With Autism, Believed To Have Biked Away From Group Home

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Dunn County Sheriff’s Workplace and the Elk Mound Police Division are asking for the public’s support finding a 23-12 months-outdated guy with autism who went missing in the early morning hrs Monday.

The sheriff’s workplace says Austin J. Klopstein walked away from a Wisconsin group household in the Village of Elk Mound.

Authorities say Klopstein is a higher-working grownup with autism.

He is believed to be sporting a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans, Puma footwear and carrying a blue-gray and black backpack. He is also believed to have left on a gray and black mountain bike.

Anybody with facts on his whereabouts is asked to phone the sheriff’s workplace at 715-232-1348.