Mike Pence, aides embrace practice panned by Trump

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and a half-dozen other senior advisers to President Donald Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, in accordance to election information obtained by The Linked Press. That undercuts the president’s argument that the practice will lead to widespread fraud this November.

Additional than 3 many years immediately after leaving the Indiana governor’s residence, Pence even now lists that as his official residence and votes absentee accordingly. Schooling Secretary Betsy DeVos has long term absentee voting standing in her residence state of Michigan.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, voted absentee in Texas in 2018 and did not vote in the common election two many years earlier when Trump’s identify was on the ballot.

Two other senior Trump campaign officials — chief working officer Michael Glassner and deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien — have repeatedly voted by mail in New Jersey. And Nick Ayers, a senior campaign adviser who was previously chief of employees to Vice President Mike Pence, has voted by mail in Georgia due to the fact 2014.

In most election many years, voting by mail is an unremarkable occasion. But this 12 months is diverse mainly because Trump has railed towards state efforts to broaden accessibility to mail-in voting as an substitute to waiting in lines at polling spots for the duration of a pandemic. He has argued with out proof that mail-in voting will lead to fraud and warned Monday that foreign nations could print ballots.

That, some gurus say, is a double normal that quantities to voter suppression.

“These are people who are taking advantage of — which is perfectly legal — their right to vote absentee,” stated Trevor Potter, the president of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, who previously served as a common counsel on the two of John McCain’s Republican presidential campaigns. “But they don’t want other people to do the same thing.”

Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida key earlier this 12 months. White Residence press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a lengthy background of voting by mail, which has been comprehensive in latest information stories. And Lawyer Standard William Barr, who has also raised concern about the practice, voted absentee in Virginia in 2012 and 2019, The Washington Publish previously reported.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, defended the Trump aides who have voted by mail. In a statement, he stated there is a “vast difference between voting absentee by mail when you can’t get to the polls on Election Day versus mailing every registered voter a ballot, even those who didn’t request one.”

Amid the pandemic, some states — governed by the two Democrats and Republicans — send applications for absentee ballots to voters, but not ballots themselves. 6 states will send ballots in November. Other individuals are taking much less dramatic techniques.

“The media thinks they’re playing ‘gotcha’ by purposefully ignoring that difference,” Murtaugh continued. “Voter rolls are notorious for having bad addresses or even listing dead people as active voters.”

The campaign declined to make the Trump advisers who vote by mail obtainable for interviews.

The coronavirus has upended primaries across the U.S. this 12 months, top to postponed elections, shortages of poll staff, the shuttering of some polling spots and hrs-extended lines at some that have remained open. That is raised Democratic fears that related problems in November could alter the final result of the contest involving Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Justin Clark, the Trump campaign’s leading lawyer, advised Republicans for the duration of a meeting in Wisconsin final 12 months that the GOP relies on voter suppression to be aggressive in swing states, whilst calling for the get together to “start playing offense a little bit,” in accordance to a recording that was previously obtained by the AP.

Even though circumstances of voter fraud are unusual, Trump’s campaign seized on latest information stories detailing how a Philadelphia election judge lately pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes in exchange for bribes involving 2014 and 2016.

In Texas, wherever Parscale voted by mail in 2018, there are stiff absentee ballot laws, requiring a individual to be above 65, disabled, or out of the county wherever they are registered for the duration of early voting, as properly as on Election Day.

Parscale was in Houston for a Trump rally on Oct. 22, 2018, the day early voting started in San Antonio, wherever he lived at the time, in accordance to information and various tweets he sent. The day immediately after, he signed a statement of residence that was submitted to county election officials to clarify his deal with. However it is unclear if he traveled to San Antonio, wherever his presence would have disqualified him from voting absentee.

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that dread of contracting the coronavirus does not make voters eligible to cast their ballot by mail.

Parscale acknowledged the issues he faced casting an absentee ballot in 2016, when wasn’t capable to vote.

“I was in New York working to elect Donald Trump and encountered a series of problems receiving my absentee ballot from Texas and missed the deadline,” Parscale stated in a statement to Information, which 1st reported that he did not vote that 12 months. “Just further proof that vote-by-mail is not the flawless solution Democrats and the media pretend it is.”

DeVos, the training secretary, has voted absentee in all but 3 Michigan elections above the previous decade, in accordance to information. Trump threatened final month to withhold federal funding immediately after Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state mailed out absentee ballot applications to registered voters.

DeVos’ household has donated hundreds of thousands of bucks to Republican brings about, which includes groups that are now element of a fierce court battle to restrict the growth of vote-by-mail.

Glassner and Stepien have the two voted repeatedly by mail in New Jersey, wherever Glassner has voted absentee 4 instances due to the fact 2016. That contains a common election ballot that rejected by election officials in 2019. Stepien has voted 7 instances by mail due to the fact 2006, the information demonstrate.

Some Republicans query the wisdom of Trump’s anti-vote-by-mail method.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, a Republican, stated it is “counterproductive.”

“You’re the incumbent president of the United States. You have a bully pulpit, you’ve got this massive war chest, and you’ve got a huge electronic following,” he stated. “Why would you not encourage them to vote, number one, and say, well if you can’t get to the polls for whatever reason, make sure you fill out that absentee ballot and vote for me?”