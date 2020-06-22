Mike Pence, aides embrace practice panned by Trump –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and a half-dozen other senior advisers to President Donald Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, in accordance to election information obtained by The Linked Press. That undercuts the president’s argument that the practice will lead to widespread fraud this November.

Additional than 3 many years immediately after leaving the Indiana governor’s residence, Pence even now lists that as his official residence and votes absentee accordingly. Schooling Secretary Betsy DeVos has long term absentee voting standing in her residence state of Michigan.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, voted absentee in Texas in 2018 and did not vote in the common election two many years earlier when Trump’s identify was on the ballot.

Two other senior Trump campaign officials — chief working officer Michael Glassner and deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien — have repeatedly voted by mail in New Jersey. And Nick Ayers, a senior campaign adviser who was previously chief of employees to Vice President Mike Pence, has voted by mail in Georgia due to the fact 2014.

In most election many years, voting by mail is an unremarkable occasion. But this 12 months is diverse mainly because Trump has railed towards state efforts to broaden accessibility to mail-in voting as an substitute to waiting in lines at polling spots for the duration of a pandemic. He has argued with out proof that mail-in voting will lead to fraud and warned Monday that foreign nations could print ballots.

That, some gurus say, is a double normal that quantities to voter suppression.

“These are people who are taking advantage of — which is perfectly legal — their right to vote absentee,” stated Trevor Potter, the president of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, who previously served as a common counsel on the two of John McCain’s Republican presidential campaigns. “But they don’t want other people to do the same thing.”

Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida key earlier this 12 months. White Residence press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a lengthy background of voting by mail, which has been comprehensive in latest information stories. And Lawyer Standard William Barr, who has also raised concern about the practice, voted absentee in Virginia in 2012 and 2019, The Washington Publish previously reported.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, defended the Trump aides who have voted by mail. In a statement, he stated there is a “vast difference between voting absentee by mail when you can’t get to the polls on Election Day versus mailing every registered voter a ballot, even those who didn’t request one.”

Amid the pandemic, some states — governed by the two Democrats and Republicans — send applications for absentee ballots to voters, but not ballots themselves. 6 states will send ballots in November. Other individuals are taking much less dramatic techniques.

“The media thinks they’re playing ‘gotcha’ by purposefully ignoring that difference,” Murtaugh continued. “Voter rolls are notorious for having bad addresses or even listing dead people as active voters.”

