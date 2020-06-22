Michael Keaton Is in Talks to Return as Batman in The Flash Movie

Batman returns yet again.

Michael Keaton, who starred as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton‘s Batman movies, is in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bro.’s DC film, The Flash, E! Information has realized. A supply shared with E! Information, on the other hand, that “it’s very early and it is far from a done deal.”

In accordance to several shops, there are no facts presently offered about how huge or tiny Keaton’s function is. Keaton would appear alongside Ezra Miller, who’s taking on the function of Barry Allen, aka The Flash.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that if Keaton reprises his function of Batman in the approaching movie, he would not just return for Flash but “possibly for several other DC-oriented film projects.”

More, there is talks, per THR, that the function “currently being envisioned for the veteran actor is akin to the function played by Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a thing of a mentor or guidebook or even string puller. Batgirl is 1 of the tasks in advancement that could fall beneath that win.”