MBTA says new Red and Orange line cars delayed amid coronavirus pandemic

Steve Poftak says the third set of new Orange Line trains is scheduled to enter services “within the next month.”

On the other hand, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rest of the fleet — as effectively as the 252 new Red Line cars that the MBTA has on purchase — might arrive behind routine.

“I’m disappointed to announce that we are facing some delays in the production and delivery of the Red and Orange cars,” Poftak stated Monday afternoon through a meeting of the T’s Fiscal Management and Handle Board.

The MBTA had planned to have all 152 new Orange Line cars in services by the finish of 2021. And the total complete Red Line fleet was supposed to be humming along the tracks by September 2023.

With only two of the upgraded 6-vehicle Orange Line trains at this time in services, the MBTA had currently run into some manufacturing delays with CRRC, the Chinese firm contracted to construct the two fleets, in advance of the coronavirus hit. The 1st Red Line cars have been slated to debut this spring, but summertime started Saturday and none have hit the tracks so far.

Poftak stated Monday that factory closures in the two China and Springfield due to the coronavirus had contributed to the setbacks.

“We’ve been dealing with routine stress with the delivery of these automobiles, and COVID-19 has played a element in some of these delays,” he stated.

Poftak stated that the MBTA is doing work with CRRC to come up with a “recovery schedule,” but declined to say what the precise affect would be on the delivery timeline. He stated that COVID-19 had created the method “challenging.”

“We’re continuing to work with them on not only making sure the factory in Springfield gets fully mobilized, but also understanding what the impacts have been and then coming up with the recovery schedule,” Poftak stated.

Provided the situations, FMCB Chair Joseph Aiello informed Poftak that the delays have been understandable.

“There’s not a project I’m working on anywhere in the world where cross-border supply chains have not broken down,” he stated.

Because debuting final 12 months, the 1st two new Orange Line trains have pulled in and out of services to tackle an array of technical difficulties, as effectively as a licking incident in March. But as of Monday afternoon, Poftak that they have been the two up and working.

“I rode one last Friday,” he stated. “We’re keen to get much more of them in services.”