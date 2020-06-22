Marin County To Allow More Indoor Businesses To Reopen June 29th – San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL ( SF) — Marin County is getting ready to enable the reopening of a lot more indoor-primarily based corporations successful June 29, like gyms and fitness studios, hair salons and barber retailers, nail salons, hotels and quick-phrase lodging amenities, and indoor seating at dining establishments.

Recommendations for corporations to stick to to reopen and protect against the spread of novel coronavirus had been launched Friday by the Marin Recovers

Marketplace Advisors and are obtainable on the “Guidelines for Reopening” web page of MarinRecovers.com.

Outside corporations and pursuits that may possibly resume June 29 include things like campgrounds and RV parks, picnic parts, and outside-primarily based motor vehicle gatherings this kind of as drive-in videos and associated occasions.

Businesses and organizations getting ready to reopen in Marin County ought to finish a Website-Precise Safety Program exhibiting they will reopen in asafe and clean method for patrons and staff members. A SPP system template is obtainable on MarinRecovers.com to manual corporations via the organizing course of action.

The MarinRecovers.com web-site also delivers an interactive map in which dining establishments can indicate their services standing after they finish a reopeningplan. Restaurant patrons can kind the map by consider-out or curbside choose-up, delivery, outside dining, minority owned, and beginning June 29, thoseavailable for indoor dining.