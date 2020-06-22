Man to avoid jail over Vic Ultranet saga

A former Victorian training division secretary will not go to jail for defrauding the state of just about $one million to test to salvage a disastrous finding out plan for colleges.

Darrell Fraser funnelled $996,996 into IT corporation CSG Providers, behind the failed “Ultranet” on-line finding out portal for state colleges.

It crashed the day it launched in 2010. (Affiliate Link)

Then-deputy training division secretary Fraser knew the venture, meant to have value just over $60 million, was not eligible for a lot more government funding.

In a bid to salvage it he organized for further cash to be transferred in 2011 below the guise of a consulting venture.

Practically a decade on, the 67-12 months-previous has pleaded guilty to misconduct as a public official and getting fiscal benefit by deception.

County Court Judge Martine Marich on Monday mentioned she did not intend to jail Fraser and as an alternative flagged he would be place on a neighborhood correction buy.

Prosecutors did not oppose the move, acknowledging the former public official’s fall from grace and remorse.

“It’s accepted the motive was to try and save the Ultranet program and, as he frankly acknowledged to police, he went about it in the wrong way, in a way that was illegal,” Tom Gyorffy QC informed the court.

Ultranet was an on-line finding out portal made to hyperlink teachers, college students and moms and dads.

It crashed in the course of its launch, dubbed “The Big Day Out” and in front of about 5000 principals, teachers and politicians, ahead of becoming dumped 3 many years later on.

Fraser later on informed investigators he applied a purportedly legit contract to transfer a complete of $996,996 via contractor Alliance Recruitment, which stored a smaller reduce and paid the rest to CSG.

“It was clear that I could not deliver more resources to CSG by just sort of getting another million dollars, because the Government had gone public with $64.6 million, and that they would be spending no more in the delivery of this project,” the former top rated bureaucrat confessed, in accordance to court paperwork.

Mr Gyorffy mentioned Fraser did not personally revenue from the deception.

The prosecutor agreed jail was not warranted, citing Fraser’s cooperation with authorities, the close to-decade delay in the situation and punishment by way of reputational harm.

Judge Marich agreed the situation concerned the “most unusual combination of circumstances”.