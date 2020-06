FARMERS BRANCH, Texas () – A guy who acquired caught even though doing work on a flag pole in Famers Branch is back on the ground and risk-free.

Police inform 11 a guy was caught on best of a flag pole on I-35 close to Valley See Lane, just south of the Dr Pepper Stars Center.

The Fire Division acquired the guy down.

11 was advised he was doing work on the flag pole.

A police division spokesman says the guy could have had a health-related problem but what occurred but is not clear.