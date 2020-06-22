Man Confesses To Killing Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau

A guy has admitted to the killing of Black Lives Matter activist, Oluwatoyin Salau and neighborhood volunteer, Vicki Sims.

In accordance to newly launched court paperwork, Aaron Glee Jr. waived his proper to continue to be silent and informed officers of the Tallahassee Police Division and the Orlando Police Division the facts of his heinous crimes.

Glee says that he stored Salau a prisoner in his house for a number of days in advance of raping her and at some point determining to destroy her to prevent obtaining caught.

“Glee would admit in detail that on different dates, he had kidnapped and murdered both (Salau) and Sims,” the report says per USA Nowadays.

Glee informed investigators he struck up a conversation with Salau on June six at a bus quit on Apalachee Parkway. She informed him she had been sexually assaulted earlier in the day. She was taken back to his house. She showered and he attempted to have intercourse with her. She refused and he admits that he forced her. He had intercourse with her a number of instances above the program of individuals number of days in advance of he at some point killed her by tying her up with rope in a way that would lead to her death.

Glee was arrested in Orlando but brought to Tallahassee. He is dealing with two counts every of murder and kidnapping and one particular count of sexual assault. A judge ordered that he be held with no bond.