Man Confesses To Killing Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau

A guy has admitted to the killing of Black Lives Matter activist, Oluwatoyin Salau and neighborhood volunteer, Vicki Sims.

In accordance to newly launched court paperwork, Aaron Glee Jr. waived his proper to continue to be silent and informed officers of the Tallahassee Police Division and the Orlando Police Division the facts of his heinous crimes.

Glee says that he stored Salau a prisoner in his house for a number of days in advance of raping her and at some point determining to destroy her to prevent obtaining caught. 

