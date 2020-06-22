Man arrested after girlfriend’s body found in basement of Trinidad home

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Police have arrested a guy after his girlfriend’s body was found wrapped in blankets in the basement of a home in southern Colorado.

Thomas Bailey, 36, was taken into custody in Trinidad on Saturday in connection with the death of Lizzy Everhart, 38. He faces many expenses, like 1st-degree murder, tampering with proof and abuse of a corpse.

