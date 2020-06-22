Man arrested after girlfriend’s body found in basement of Trinidad home

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Police have arrested a guy after his girlfriend’s body was found wrapped in blankets in the basement of a home in southern Colorado.

Thomas Bailey, 36, was taken into custody in Trinidad on Saturday in connection with the death of Lizzy Everhart, 38. He faces many expenses, like 1st-degree murder, tampering with proof and abuse of a corpse.

In accordance to an arrest affidavit, police acquired many requests to examine on Everhart’s welfare, and the callers stated the lady was currently being held captive in the basement of the Trinidad home.

An officer who was speaking with Everhart’s household outdoors the home Saturday stated he heard a female yelling for assist, prompting the search of the basement. Officers found the body wrapped up and positioned on a dolly. No a single else was in the home at the time, and the arrest affidavit does not say specifically when or how Everhart died.

Investigators stated a lady who was a aspect-time resident at the home advised them she noticed a substantial stain on a bedroom rug and that Bailey advised her Everhart had overdosed. Police found many suitcases containing bloody women’s clothes close to an alley behind the home, as effectively as a mattress with obvious blood stains, in accordance to the affidavit.

Reserving paperwork do not indicate if Bailey has an lawyer who can talk on his behalf.