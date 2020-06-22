Man, 27, Dies After Being Shot Several Times Outside Crystal Bar

MINNEAPOLIS () — Police say a 27-12 months-outdated guy is dead soon after getting shot many occasions early Sunday morning outdoors of a Crystal bar.

It occurred in the parking good deal of Massive Louie’s Bar and Grill on the 5200 block of West Broadway Avenue at about two:10 a.m. Police say they have not produced any arrests still, and they do not think this is a random crime.

This deadly shooting was 1 of many in the Twin Cities Saturday evening and early Sunday, like a shooting in Minneapolis’ Uptown community that left 1 dead and 11 injured.