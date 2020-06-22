Malawi to go to polls again, after first election nullified

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

The court struck down the victory of incumbent President Peter Mutharika citing proof of voting fraud, like 1000’s of ballots that appeared to have been altered utilizing typing correction fluid. The ruling was upheld by the Malawi Supreme Court.

Some six.eight million Malawians are eligible to cast ballots at additional than five,000 polling stations across the nation.

In the 2019 polls, 7 presidential candidates contested but now the variety has come down to two.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR