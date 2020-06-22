Malawi to go to polls again, after first election nullified

The court struck down the victory of incumbent President Peter Mutharika citing proof of voting fraud, like 1000’s of ballots that appeared to have been altered utilizing typing correction fluid. The ruling was upheld by the Malawi Supreme Court.

Some six.eight million Malawians are eligible to cast ballots at additional than five,000 polling stations across the nation.

In the 2019 polls, 7 presidential candidates contested but now the variety has come down to two.

The 79-yr-outdated Mutharika, searching for a 2nd and last 5-yr phrase in workplace is up towards the leader of the opposition Malawi Congress Get together, Lazarus Chakwera, 65. Incumbent Vice President Saulos Chilima was also anticipated to run, but he made the decision as a substitute stand as Chakwera’s vice-president, in a bid to maximize possibilities of unseating Mutharika.

The contest seems to be really near. The Chakwera/Chilima ticket could win 51% of the vote, in accordance to a poll in early June by Malawi’s Institute of Public Viewpoint and Investigation.

A variety of nearby and global organizations will observe the new elections, in an energy to make absolutely sure that they are free of charge and honest, the newly-elected chairman of the Malawi Electoral Commission Chifundo Kachale mentioned.