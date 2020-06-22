Madelaine Petsch Lost for Words as Victim Following Sexual Assault Accusation Prank Against Co-Stars

WENN

Madelaine Petsch slams the false sexual assault accusations towards her ‘Riverdale’ castmates Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, and KJ Apa on Twitter.

–

“Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch has blasted reviews linking her co-stars to sexual assault, insisting the accusations harm her as a victim.

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, and KJ Apa had been accused of sexual assault in anonymous tweets more than the weekend, prompting each Sprouse and Reinhart to defend themselves on Sunday evening towards allegations they acted inappropriately at a 2013 get together.

1 Twitter consumer has due to the fact uncovered his claims towards Morgan and Apa had been element of a prank, creating, “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn’t do jack s**t (sic). You will believe anything.”

Meanwhile, Sprouse tweeted, “I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it… False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault.”

He additional, “This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

His genuine-daily life ex, Reinhart, additional, “This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers… We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behaviour only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them.”

Now, 25-12 months-previous Petsch has taken to her Instagram Story to talk out about the allegations, raging, “Today it was brought to my attention that four of my castmates were falsely accused of sexual assault and I’m really unsure as to why anyone would ever think that that’s an ok thing to do.”

“As someone who’s been sexually assaulted, I have no words. This is the reason why I was scared to come forward and talk about my experiences…, because I was afraid that someone would tell me that I was lying or that it didn’t actually happen and for someone to go online and falsely accuse somebody of that, only to come forward a couple of hours later and say that they were lying about four different people, is such a serious thing to do, like honestly, how dare you…?”

“This is the reason why people don’t believe sexual assault victims and yet you’re out here doing this online… I am so taken aback right now. My heart is really hurting for my friends and castmates who went through this today and I hope that everyone knows how serious it is to accuse somebody of that, and I hope they understand the severity of what that does to people who have actually been through that.”