Lucifer season 5: Netflix reveals release date for new series starring Tom Ellis

Netflix has announced a release date for the 1st half of the “final season” of Lucifer.

The display, which follows the king of Hell (Tom Ellis) as he solves crimes with LA Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and runs the Lux nightclub, will apparently return on 21 August.

The streaming services place a discover up that only seems when looking for the display – the cast have remained silent relating to the series’ return.

A video shared from the show's Twitter account, with a operating time of 66.six seconds, seems at some of the character's naughtiest moments and confirms the release date.





Supporters had by now been informed by showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson that, amongst a quantity of occasions this season, they can assume the show’s 1st ever total-length musical episode.

Lucifer’s final season concluded with him returning to his spot as king of Hell, obtaining realised that he requirements to be existing in purchase to include the other demons who dwell there.

Prior to Lucifer returned to Hell, he had declared his enjoy to Detective Decker soon after she aided him avoid a demon uprising.

His former paramour, Eve (Inbar Lavi) had also departed, leaving behind a broken-hearted Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt).





Meanwhile, Lucifer’s brother, the angel Amenadiel (DB Woodside) and therapist Linda (Rachael Harris) have been doing work out how to mother or father their newborn (half-human, half-angel) son.

Lucifer returns to Netflix on 21 August.