Local Nonprofit Celebrates Michigan 2020 Graduates – Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. ( DETROIT) – A community nonprofit utilized their progressive spirit to tap Governor Gretchen Whitmer to give a unique message in the course of their virtual commencement for 2020 graduates along with Dr. Eric “ET” Thomas and Shawn T. Blanchard.

Mostyn Neighborhood Development’s Plan Director Raphael Mostyn explained, “having Governor Whitmer to send words of encouragement to our future generation is vital and shows that she cares and we appreciate that.”

The virtual graduation was held by means of Facebook Reside and all proceeds from T-shirt product sales went towards scholarship recipients.

See the pictures beneath of some of the 2020 graduates:

