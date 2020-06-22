Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Stays #1, Lady GaGa’s ‘Chromatica’ Follows at #2 on Billboard 200 Chart

Meanwhile, this week’s Billboard 200 chart sees DaBaby’s ‘Blame It on Baby’ and Publish Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ obtaining a big rise in the chart in the week ending June 18.

–

Lil Child‘s “My Turn” continues to reign on Billbaord 2020 chart this week. The album invested 3 weeks at the prime of the task right after earning 72,000 equivalent album units earned (up 12 %) in the U.S. in the week ending June 18, in accordance to Nielsen Music/MRC Information.

Of the quantity, just underneath 71,000 comes in the type of SEA units which equals to 110 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Meanwhile, TEA units and album complete is a minor much less than one,000 each and every. The total increase of the album mainly thanks to the buzz created by his new non-album single “The Bigger Picture” which was launched on June 12.

Following it up was Lady GaGa‘s “Chromatica” right after earning 44,000 equivalent album units. Increasing up from No. six to No. three is DaBaby‘s “Blame It on Baby” with 40,000 units. The album is not the only a single which ascends many spots this week as Publish Malone‘s former topper “Hollywood’s Bleeding” climbs from No. eight to No. four with 38,000 equivalent album units.

No. five is preoccupied by Drake‘s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”. The album is stationery at the spot right after earning 36,000 equivalent album units. At No. six is Long term‘s former No. one “High Off Life”, which dips from No. four to No, six with just about 36,000 units.

Gunna‘s “Wunna”, meanwhile, descends from No. three to No. seven 35,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the prime 10 are Lil Uzi Vert‘s “Eternal Atake”, Polo G‘s “The Goat” and The Weeknd‘s “After Hours”. “Eternal Atake” nabs the No. eight spot with just above 34,000. Meanwhile, “The Goat” and “After Hours” earn 34,000 and just about 34,000 units respectively.

Prime 10 of Billboard 200: