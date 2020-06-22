LeBron James, Dale Earnhardt Jr. react to report of noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Bubba Wallace has the help of two big-time sports activities figures following NASCAR announced late Sunday that a noose was discovered in the driver’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

LeBron James and Dale Earnhardt Jr. had been between these to react to the information on social media. Wallace is NASCAR’s lone Black driver in the Cup Series.

Earnhardt will be pulling for Wallace in the rain-delayed GEICO 500 on Monday afternoon.

James reacted with outrage and encouragement:

Other reactions inside the NASCAR local community:

