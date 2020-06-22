LeBron James, Dale Earnhardt Jr. react to report of noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Bubba Wallace has the help of two big-time sports activities figures following NASCAR announced late Sunday that a noose was discovered in the driver’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

LeBron James and Dale Earnhardt Jr. had been between these to react to the information on social media. Wallace is NASCAR’s lone Black driver in the Cup Series.

Earnhardt will be pulling for Wallace in the rain-delayed GEICO 500 on Monday afternoon.

Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 22, 2020

James reacted with outrage and encouragement:

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you really do not stand alone! I’m suitable right here with you as properly as each and every other athlete. I just want to carry on to say how proud I am of you for continuing to consider a stand for transform right here in America and sports activities! @NASCAR I salute you as properly! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

Other reactions inside the NASCAR local community:

God enable us. The degree of evil it will take to do anything like this is disgusting. This is enraging and heartbreaking all at the very same time. pic.twitter.com/FovpeTwINu — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) June 22, 2020