Leaker Predicts WWDC Details: A14, macOS Big Sur, Redesigned UI, iPadOS Improved Hand Writing

Isaac Novak
In a final minute series of tweets, leaker L0vetodream has posted a amount of final minute predictions about WWDC 2020. Apple’s WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a reside stream. A past series of rumors advised we would see no new hardware at WWDC, which @L0vetodream agrees with saying “There will be no hardware tomorrow and Im sure Jon is right”.

Past that the twitter account shares some particulars about the approaching announcements. Most exclusively, L0vetodream specifies “macOS Big Sur” as the title for macOS 10.16 which will also consist of a “redesigned UI” and “huge update” for Safari.

The other predictions are relatively much more vague, with this yr currently being the “year of A14”, Apple’s very own customized processor. The A13 presently drives the most current iPhones. Television OS and HomeKit integration are described as properly as WatchOS updates which includes rest and “hand wash monitoring function”.




iPadOS is described with a redesigned Sidecar — Apple’s function to flip an iPad into a secondary check for a Mac. Lastly, “enhanced and enhanced hand written input is also predicted.


L0vetodream has previously had correct predictions and typically writes their predictions in this type of vague design.

Update: An additional tweet, this time about iOS:

