Leaker Predicts WWDC Details: A14, macOS Big Sur, Redesigned UI, iPadOS Improved Hand Writing

In a final minute series of tweets, leaker L0vetodream has posted a amount of final minute predictions about WWDC 2020. Apple’s WWDC kicks off on Monday morning with a reside stream. A past series of rumors advised we would see no new hardware at WWDC, which @L0vetodream agrees with saying “There will be no hardware tomorrow and Im sure Jon is right”.
Past that the twitter account shares some particulars about the approaching announcements. Most exclusively, L0vetodream specifies “macOS Big Sur” as the title for macOS 10.16 which will also consist of a “redesigned UI” and “huge update” for Safari.
in my dream,Mac OS major sur, redesigned the Ui, and big update for Safari
The other predictions are relatively much more vague, with this yr currently being the “year of A14”, Apple’s very own customized processor. The A13 presently drives the most current iPhones. Television OS and HomeKit integration are described as properly as WatchOS updates which includes rest and “hand wash monitoring function”.
in my dream ,this yr is the yr of A14
in my dream, Television OS can check the HomeKit, common update.
in my dream, Observe OS update the view homepage, now can be shared by the website link. Additional in rest and hand wash monitoring perform.
iPadOS is described with a redesigned Sidecar — Apple’s function to flip an iPad into a secondary check for a Mac. Lastly, “enhanced and enhanced hand written input is also predicted.
im my dream, iPadOS redesigned sidecar, enhanced and enhanced hand written input.
L0vetodream has previously had correct predictions and typically writes their predictions in this type of vague design.
Update: An additional tweet, this time about iOS:
in my dream
no rename for IOS, homepage redesigned。widgets supported, Apps alignment transformed, extra much more app clips, one thing like mini applications, Incoming phone for iPhone is not forced total display.
