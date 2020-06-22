Laney College Instructor Placed On Administrative Leave Over An Allegation Of Racist Remarks – San Francisco

OAKLAND ( SF/BCN) — A Laney College instructor has been positioned on administrative depart pending an investigation into an allegation of producing racist remarks with regards to the pronunciation of a student’s identify, the Peralta Board of Trustees president announced Sunday.

In a letter to information media, Board President Julina Bonilla did not recognize the instructor by identify.

“The Board does not take these allegations lightly,” she wrote. “We understand the need to challenge and eliminate racism and white supremacy in all of its insidious forms, including the suppression of native cultures and languages and its demands that people of color conform to norms of ‘whiteness’”.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to stand against any and all racist and xenophobic acts as they are antithetical to our principles as individuals, our professional duty as trustees, and closely held values to honor and support all students in the Peralta Colleges in their quest to better their lives and their communities through higher education.”

The East Bay Instances reported that the instructor allegedly had asked a Vietnamese-American pupil to “anglicize” her identify simply because he identified it offensive.

Bay City Information recognized stated the professor as Matthew Hubbard, a math professor, who was positioned on depart Friday soon after he allegedly asked a Vietnamese-American pupil, Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen, to “anglicize” her identify simply because it sounded like a vulgarity and/or insult.

“I understand you are offended, but you need to understand your name is an offensive sound in my language,” Hubbard allegedly wrote in an e mail to the pupil.

Hubbard has supplied apologies to his pupil, but he stays on depart as of Sunday.

Bonilla stated in her statement. “Consistent with his rights to due procedure, the instructor has been positioned on administrative depart

pending the final result of an investigation into this matter.”

