Lana Parrilla Obtains Restraining Order Against Harasser She Kept Off Using Shotgun

In her legal paperwork, the ‘Once On a Time’ actress claims she was forced to threaten Antoinette Hinckley working with the weapon immediately after the latter bizarrely accused her of murdering 13 little ones.

Lana Parrilla has protected herself in a wake of a head-on confrontation with her harasser. Following she was forced to pull out a shotgun to safeguard herself following two incidents with one more lady, the actress portraying Regina, the Evil Queen on “After On a Time” filed a request for a restraining buy.

The 42-12 months-previous submitted the movement at the Los Angeles County Superior Court immediately after a lady named Antoinette Hinckley showed up to her home twice in significantly less than a week. In the paperwork obtained by TMZ, she thorough that their initially bizarre experience took location on June 9, when the 2nd 1 took place on June 14.

Detailing the June 9 incident, Parrilla claimed that Hinckley was “walking barefoot” in front of her home. When she asked the 50-12 months-previous if she was going for a stroll, the latter responded by laughing in advance of telling her, “I just wanted to look someone in the eyes.” The lady then asked her, “How do you sleep at night?”, in advance of shouting, “f*** off!!”, and walked away.

The 2nd incident went far more excessive than the initially 1. Parrilla recalled that Hinckley, whom she recognized as a buddy of a former male buddy, rang her bell on June 14 morning. The latter then accused Parrilla of owing her $400,000, in advance of alleging, “I have video of you murdering my 13 children last night.”

Following producing a phone to the police, Parrilla claimed she “grabbed a bat and an unloaded shotgun and went to the porch” to confront Hinckley. The lady, even so, threatened to “jump over this fence and beat the s*** out” of her when Parrilla advised her to “get the f*** off” her residence and to look for psychological treatment method.

Hinckley reportedly walked away from Parrilla’s residence immediately after Parrilla pointed her shotgun at her. Police later on informed Hinckley that she would get arrested if she manufactured one more risk at Parrilla, who claimed that a homeless guy came to her gate to seem for her 45 minutes later on. The incident, Parrilla claimed, led her to concern for her lifestyle.

Parrilla has considering that obtained the restraining buy that prevents Hinckley from coming inside 100 yards from the “Windfall” actress, her household and workplace.