Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrating Father’s Day Together Amid Reconciliation Rumors

The rumored on-yet again celebrity couple is joined by their two-yr-previous daughter Stormi Webster in a lavish family members celebration in a bid to celebrate Father’s Day.

Kylie Jenner continued to fuel speculation she and child daddy Travis Scott had reunited as she threw a lavish celebration in honour of Father’s Day.

The make-up mogul shares daughter Stormi, two, with the “Astroworld” rapper, and took to social media to present off the pair’s celebrations on Sunday, June 21, 2020 when the family members isolates with each other throughout lockdown.

“The best daddy to our daughter,” Jenner captioned a shot of the pair sporting matching box braids and sharing a sweet embrace on her Instagram Story.

Kylie also shared snaps from the festivities, such as 1 of Travis posing with Stormi in front of a floral arrangement which study “DADDY.”

There was also an intricate balloon decoration as effectively as numerous framed photographs of the dad and daughter with each other on show in honour of the yearly vacation, along with sweet treats such as cookies, which Stormi aided her mum decorate.

In spite of splitting eight months in the past, Kylie and Travis have been self-isolating with each other within her Los Angeles mansion for the previous 3 months amid the Covid-19 crisis, prompting supporters to speculate they are back with each other.

Neither star has confirmed the rumours.