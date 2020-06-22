Kuo: AirPods 3 to Launch in First Half of 2021 With Similar Design as AirPods Pro

Apple ideas to launch third-generation AirPods with a type component style and design “similar to AirPods Pro” in the initial half of 2021, in accordance to the most up-to-date analysis note from TF Global Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by .

Launched in November 2019, the AirPods Pro function an in-ear style and design with 3 sizes of soft, versatile silicone suggestions integrated in the box, along with shorter stems beneath the ear. AirPods Pro also have many upgraded attributes above normal AirPods, like energetic noise cancellation, enhanced sound top quality, and water and sweat resistance.

The latest AirPods lineup incorporates 2nd-generation AirPods with a wired charging situation for $159, 2nd-generation AirPods with a wireless charging situation for $199, and AirPods Pro with a wireless charging situation for $249.

Kuo also reiterated that iPhone 12 designs will not contain EarPods in the box, which he believes will enable increase AirPods shipments into 2021. He also expects AirPods shipments to advantage from some form of promotion system launching in the 2nd half of 2020 — probably enabling consumers to obtain AirPods at a price reduction alongside the iPhone 12?