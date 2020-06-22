Kristen Cavallari Says She and Jay Cutler Spent ”Beautiful” Father’s Day Together

Doing work collectively even when apart.

It really is been two months due to the fact Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their ideas to separate after 10 many years collectively, and even although the divorce reportedly started off out contentious, the two proceed to seem on excellent terms.

In truth, the couple even invested Father’s Day collectively, in accordance to Kristin’s most up-to-date Instagram publish.

On Monday, the Unusual James founder uploaded a photograph of her and Jay’s 3 children—Camden Jack Cutler (seven), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (six) and Saylor James Cutler (four)—and captioned it with a sweet shout-out to her ex.

“Saved the best for last….happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay,” Kristin wrote. “We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how.”

She continued, “And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.”